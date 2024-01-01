Kazakhstani tenges to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert KZT to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
27,886.80 uzs

1.000 KZT = 27.89 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3481.33918.6950.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8680.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.006113.9570.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uzbekistan Som
1 KZT27.88680 UZS
5 KZT139.43400 UZS
10 KZT278.86800 UZS
20 KZT557.73600 UZS
50 KZT1,394.34000 UZS
100 KZT2,788.68000 UZS
250 KZT6,971.70000 UZS
500 KZT13,943.40000 UZS
1000 KZT27,886.80000 UZS
2000 KZT55,773.60000 UZS
5000 KZT139,434.00000 UZS
10000 KZT278,868.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UZS0.03586 KZT
5 UZS0.17930 KZT
10 UZS0.35859 KZT
20 UZS0.71719 KZT
50 UZS1.79297 KZT
100 UZS3.58593 KZT
250 UZS8.96483 KZT
500 UZS17.92965 KZT
1000 UZS35.85930 KZT
2000 UZS71.71860 KZT
5000 UZS179.29650 KZT
10000 UZS358.59300 KZT