100 Kazakhstani tenges to Uzbekistan soms

Convert KZT to UZS at the real exchange rate

100 kzt
2,662.78 uzs

1.00000 KZT = 26.62780 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uzbekistan Som
1 KZT26.62780 UZS
5 KZT133.13900 UZS
10 KZT266.27800 UZS
20 KZT532.55600 UZS
50 KZT1331.39000 UZS
100 KZT2662.78000 UZS
250 KZT6656.95000 UZS
500 KZT13313.90000 UZS
1000 KZT26627.80000 UZS
2000 KZT53255.60000 UZS
5000 KZT133139.00000 UZS
10000 KZT266278.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UZS0.03755 KZT
5 UZS0.18777 KZT
10 UZS0.37555 KZT
20 UZS0.75109 KZT
50 UZS1.87774 KZT
100 UZS3.75547 KZT
250 UZS9.38868 KZT
500 UZS18.77735 KZT
1000 UZS37.55470 KZT
2000 UZS75.10940 KZT
5000 UZS187.77350 KZT
10000 UZS375.54700 KZT