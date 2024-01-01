Kazakhstani tenges to Pakistani rupees today

Convert KZT to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
618.39 pkr

1.000 KZT = 0.6184 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Pakistani Rupee
1 KZT0.61839 PKR
5 KZT3.09195 PKR
10 KZT6.18390 PKR
20 KZT12.36780 PKR
50 KZT30.91950 PKR
100 KZT61.83900 PKR
250 KZT154.59750 PKR
500 KZT309.19500 PKR
1000 KZT618.39000 PKR
2000 KZT1,236.78000 PKR
5000 KZT3,091.95000 PKR
10000 KZT6,183.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PKR1.61710 KZT
5 PKR8.08550 KZT
10 PKR16.17100 KZT
20 PKR32.34200 KZT
50 PKR80.85500 KZT
100 PKR161.71000 KZT
250 PKR404.27500 KZT
500 PKR808.55000 KZT
1000 PKR1,617.10000 KZT
2000 PKR3,234.20000 KZT
5000 PKR8,085.50000 KZT
10000 PKR16,171.00000 KZT