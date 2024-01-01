Kazakhstani tenges to Armenian drams today

Convert KZT to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
881.78 amd

1.000 KZT = 0.8818 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3481.3418.7010.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8710.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.006113.9610.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Armenian Dram
1 KZT0.88178 AMD
5 KZT4.40891 AMD
10 KZT8.81781 AMD
20 KZT17.63562 AMD
50 KZT44.08905 AMD
100 KZT88.17810 AMD
250 KZT220.44525 AMD
500 KZT440.89050 AMD
1000 KZT881.78100 AMD
2000 KZT1,763.56200 AMD
5000 KZT4,408.90500 AMD
10000 KZT8,817.81000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AMD1.13407 KZT
5 AMD5.67035 KZT
10 AMD11.34070 KZT
20 AMD22.68140 KZT
50 AMD56.70350 KZT
100 AMD113.40700 KZT
250 AMD283.51750 KZT
500 AMD567.03500 KZT
1000 AMD1,134.07000 KZT
2000 AMD2,268.14000 KZT
5000 AMD5,670.35000 KZT
10000 AMD11,340.70000 KZT