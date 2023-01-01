10 thousand Armenian drams to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 amd
11,384.50 kzt

1.00000 AMD = 1.13845 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:51
How to convert Armenian drams to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AMD1.13845 KZT
5 AMD5.69225 KZT
10 AMD11.38450 KZT
20 AMD22.76900 KZT
50 AMD56.92250 KZT
100 AMD113.84500 KZT
250 AMD284.61250 KZT
500 AMD569.22500 KZT
1000 AMD1138.45000 KZT
2000 AMD2276.90000 KZT
5000 AMD5692.25000 KZT
10000 AMD11384.50000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Armenian Dram
1 KZT0.87838 AMD
5 KZT4.39192 AMD
10 KZT8.78384 AMD
20 KZT17.56768 AMD
50 KZT43.91920 AMD
100 KZT87.83840 AMD
250 KZT219.59600 AMD
500 KZT439.19200 AMD
1000 KZT878.38400 AMD
2000 KZT1756.76800 AMD
5000 KZT4391.92000 AMD
10000 KZT8783.84000 AMD