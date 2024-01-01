Convert KZT to AMD at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Armenian drams today

1,000 kzt
819.44 amd

₸1.000 KZT = ֏0.8194 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86870.8846
Low0.81940.8194
Average0.85150.8680
Change-5.49%-6.57%
1 KZT to AMD stats

The performance of KZT to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8687 and a 30 day low of 0.8194. This means the 30 day average was 0.8515. The change for KZT to AMD was -5.49.

The performance of KZT to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8846 and a 90 day low of 0.8194. This means the 90 day average was 0.8680. The change for KZT to AMD was -6.57.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Armenian Dram
1 KZT0,81945 AMD
5 KZT4,09723 AMD
10 KZT8,19445 AMD
20 KZT16,38890 AMD
50 KZT40,97225 AMD
100 KZT81,94450 AMD
250 KZT204,86125 AMD
500 KZT409,72250 AMD
1000 KZT819,44500 AMD
2000 KZT1.638,89000 AMD
5000 KZT4.097,22500 AMD
10000 KZT8.194,45000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AMD1,22034 KZT
5 AMD6,10170 KZT
10 AMD12,20340 KZT
20 AMD24,40680 KZT
50 AMD61,01700 KZT
100 AMD122,03400 KZT
250 AMD305,08500 KZT
500 AMD610,17000 KZT
1000 AMD1.220,34000 KZT
2000 AMD2.440,68000 KZT
5000 AMD6.101,70000 KZT
10000 AMD12.203,40000 KZT