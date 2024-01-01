Kazakhstani tenges to Chilean pesos today

1,000 kzt
2,162 clp

1.000 KZT = 2.162 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8561.4741.6570.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.321.7241.941.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1141.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chilean Peso
1 KZT2.16192 CLP
5 KZT10.80960 CLP
10 KZT21.61920 CLP
20 KZT43.23840 CLP
50 KZT108.09600 CLP
100 KZT216.19200 CLP
250 KZT540.48000 CLP
500 KZT1,080.96000 CLP
1000 KZT2,161.92000 CLP
2000 KZT4,323.84000 CLP
5000 KZT10,809.60000 CLP
10000 KZT21,619.20000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CLP0.46255 KZT
5 CLP2.31276 KZT
10 CLP4.62551 KZT
20 CLP9.25102 KZT
50 CLP23.12755 KZT
100 CLP46.25510 KZT
250 CLP115.63775 KZT
500 CLP231.27550 KZT
1000 CLP462.55100 KZT
2000 CLP925.10200 KZT
5000 CLP2,312.75500 KZT
10000 CLP4,625.51000 KZT