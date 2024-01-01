Kazakhstani tenges to Chilean pesos today

Convert KZT to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
1,989 clp

₸1.000 KZT = $1.989 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
1 KZT to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.06782.2007
Low1.98931.9893
Average2.03812.0855
Change-3.21%-9.61%
1 KZT to CLP stats

The performance of KZT to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0678 and a 30 day low of 1.9893. This means the 30 day average was 2.0381. The change for KZT to CLP was -3.21.

The performance of KZT to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2007 and a 90 day low of 1.9893. This means the 90 day average was 2.0855. The change for KZT to CLP was -9.61.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chilean Peso
1 KZT1,98931 CLP
5 KZT9,94655 CLP
10 KZT19,89310 CLP
20 KZT39,78620 CLP
50 KZT99,46550 CLP
100 KZT198,93100 CLP
250 KZT497,32750 CLP
500 KZT994,65500 CLP
1000 KZT1.989,31000 CLP
2000 KZT3.978,62000 CLP
5000 KZT9.946,55000 CLP
10000 KZT19.893,10000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CLP0,50269 KZT
5 CLP2,51343 KZT
10 CLP5,02686 KZT
20 CLP10,05372 KZT
50 CLP25,13430 KZT
100 CLP50,26860 KZT
250 CLP125,67150 KZT
500 CLP251,34300 KZT
1000 CLP502,68600 KZT
2000 CLP1.005,37200 KZT
5000 CLP2.513,43000 KZT
10000 CLP5.026,86000 KZT