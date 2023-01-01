amount-spellout.10000 Kazakhstani tenges to Chilean pesos

Convert KZT to CLP at the real exchange rate

10000 kzt
19273 clp

1.00000 KZT = 1.92730 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chilean Peso
1 KZT1.92730 CLP
5 KZT9.63650 CLP
10 KZT19.27300 CLP
20 KZT38.54600 CLP
50 KZT96.36500 CLP
100 KZT192.73000 CLP
250 KZT481.82500 CLP
500 KZT963.65000 CLP
1000 KZT1927.30000 CLP
2000 KZT3854.60000 CLP
5000 KZT9636.50000 CLP
10000 KZT19273.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CLP0.51886 KZT
5 CLP2.59429 KZT
10 CLP5.18859 KZT
20 CLP10.37718 KZT
50 CLP25.94295 KZT
100 CLP51.88590 KZT
250 CLP129.71475 KZT
500 CLP259.42950 KZT
1000 CLP518.85900 KZT
2000 CLP1037.71800 KZT
5000 CLP2594.29500 KZT
10000 CLP5188.59000 KZT