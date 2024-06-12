Czech korunas to Chilean pesos today

Convert CZK to CLP at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
4,01,827 clp

Kč1.000 CZK = $40.18 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,479.824.33589.85434.8150.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,376.194.03183.56232.3770.897
1 GBP1.1861.27611,755.675.143106.60441.3051.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chilean Peso
1 CZK40,18270 CLP
5 CZK200,91350 CLP
10 CZK401,82700 CLP
20 CZK803,65400 CLP
50 CZK2.009,13500 CLP
100 CZK4.018,27000 CLP
250 CZK10.045,67500 CLP
500 CZK20.091,35000 CLP
1000 CZK40.182,70000 CLP
2000 CZK80.365,40000 CLP
5000 CZK200.913,50000 CLP
10000 CZK401.827,00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CLP0,02489 CZK
5 CLP0,12443 CZK
10 CLP0,24886 CZK
20 CLP0,49773 CZK
50 CLP1,24432 CZK
100 CLP2,48863 CZK
250 CLP6,22158 CZK
500 CLP12,44315 CZK
1000 CLP24,88630 CZK
2000 CLP49,77260 CZK
5000 CLP124,43150 CZK
10000 CLP248,86300 CZK