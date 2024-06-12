Czech koruna to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Chilean pesos is currently 40,180 today, reflecting a 0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.808% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 40,467 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 39,785 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.525% increase in value.