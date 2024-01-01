Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert KZT to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
88.44 mru

1.000 KZT = 0.08844 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3481.33918.6990.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8710.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.006113.9610.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KZT0.08844 MRU
5 KZT0.44218 MRU
10 KZT0.88436 MRU
20 KZT1.76871 MRU
50 KZT4.42178 MRU
100 KZT8.84355 MRU
250 KZT22.10888 MRU
500 KZT44.21775 MRU
1000 KZT88.43550 MRU
2000 KZT176.87100 MRU
5000 KZT442.17750 MRU
10000 KZT884.35500 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MRU11.30770 KZT
5 MRU56.53850 KZT
10 MRU113.07700 KZT
20 MRU226.15400 KZT
50 MRU565.38500 KZT
100 MRU1,130.77000 KZT
250 MRU2,826.92500 KZT
500 MRU5,653.85000 KZT
1000 MRU11,307.70000 KZT
2000 MRU22,615.40000 KZT
5000 MRU56,538.50000 KZT
10000 MRU113,077.00000 KZT