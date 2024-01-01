Kazakhstani tenges to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert KZT to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
8.15 aed

1.000 KZT = 0.008152 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KZT0.00815 AED
5 KZT0.04076 AED
10 KZT0.08152 AED
20 KZT0.16304 AED
50 KZT0.40759 AED
100 KZT0.81518 AED
250 KZT2.03796 AED
500 KZT4.07591 AED
1000 KZT8.15182 AED
2000 KZT16.30364 AED
5000 KZT40.75910 AED
10000 KZT81.51820 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AED122.67200 KZT
5 AED613.36000 KZT
10 AED1,226.72000 KZT
20 AED2,453.44000 KZT
50 AED6,133.60000 KZT
100 AED12,267.20000 KZT
250 AED30,668.00000 KZT
500 AED61,336.00000 KZT
1000 AED122,672.00000 KZT
2000 AED245,344.00000 KZT
5000 AED613,360.00000 KZT
10000 AED1,226,720.00000 KZT