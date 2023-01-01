1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AED to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
124820 kzt

1.00000 AED = 124.82000 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86271.089190.81241.477691.647780.9532518.9556
1 GBP1.1591511.26245105.2671.712891.910051.1049621.9727
1 USD0.91820.792111183.3831.35681.512970.8752517.4048
1 INR0.01101170.009499670.011992910.01627190.01814490.01049670.208733

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AED124.82000 KZT
5 AED624.10000 KZT
10 AED1248.20000 KZT
20 AED2496.40000 KZT
50 AED6241.00000 KZT
100 AED12482.00000 KZT
250 AED31205.00000 KZT
500 AED62410.00000 KZT
1000 AED124820.00000 KZT
2000 AED249640.00000 KZT
5000 AED624100.00000 KZT
10000 AED1248200.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KZT0.00801 AED
5 KZT0.04006 AED
10 KZT0.08012 AED
20 KZT0.16023 AED
50 KZT0.40058 AED
100 KZT0.80116 AED
250 KZT2.00289 AED
500 KZT4.00578 AED
1000 KZT8.01156 AED
2000 KZT16.02312 AED
5000 KZT40.05780 AED
10000 KZT80.11560 AED