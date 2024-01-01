Kazakhstani tenges to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert KZT to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
55,012 vnd

1.000 KZT = 55.01 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Vietnamese Dong
1 KZT55.01230 VND
5 KZT275.06150 VND
10 KZT550.12300 VND
20 KZT1,100.24600 VND
50 KZT2,750.61500 VND
100 KZT5,501.23000 VND
250 KZT13,753.07500 VND
500 KZT27,506.15000 VND
1000 KZT55,012.30000 VND
2000 KZT110,024.60000 VND
5000 KZT275,061.50000 VND
10000 KZT550,123.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 VND0.01818 KZT
5 VND0.09089 KZT
10 VND0.18178 KZT
20 VND0.36356 KZT
50 VND0.90889 KZT
100 VND1.81778 KZT
250 VND4.54445 KZT
500 VND9.08890 KZT
1000 VND18.17780 KZT
2000 VND36.35560 KZT
5000 VND90.88900 KZT
10000 VND181.77800 KZT