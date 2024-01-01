Kazakhstani tenges to Nigerian nairas today

1,000 kzt
3,321.64 ngn

1.000 KZT = 3.322 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nigerian Naira
1 KZT3.32164 NGN
5 KZT16.60820 NGN
10 KZT33.21640 NGN
20 KZT66.43280 NGN
50 KZT166.08200 NGN
100 KZT332.16400 NGN
250 KZT830.41000 NGN
500 KZT1,660.82000 NGN
1000 KZT3,321.64000 NGN
2000 KZT6,643.28000 NGN
5000 KZT16,608.20000 NGN
10000 KZT33,216.40000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NGN0.30106 KZT
5 NGN1.50528 KZT
10 NGN3.01056 KZT
20 NGN6.02112 KZT
50 NGN15.05280 KZT
100 NGN30.10560 KZT
250 NGN75.26400 KZT
500 NGN150.52800 KZT
1000 NGN301.05600 KZT
2000 NGN602.11200 KZT
5000 NGN1,505.28000 KZT
10000 NGN3,010.56000 KZT