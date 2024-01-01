Kazakhstani tenges to Bangladeshi takas today

1,000 kzt
243.34 bdt

1.000 KZT = 0.2433 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.24334 BDT
5 KZT1.21669 BDT
10 KZT2.43338 BDT
20 KZT4.86676 BDT
50 KZT12.16690 BDT
100 KZT24.33380 BDT
250 KZT60.83450 BDT
500 KZT121.66900 BDT
1000 KZT243.33800 BDT
2000 KZT486.67600 BDT
5000 KZT1,216.69000 BDT
10000 KZT2,433.38000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.10950 KZT
5 BDT20.54750 KZT
10 BDT41.09500 KZT
20 BDT82.19000 KZT
50 BDT205.47500 KZT
100 BDT410.95000 KZT
250 BDT1,027.37500 KZT
500 BDT2,054.75000 KZT
1000 BDT4,109.50000 KZT
2000 BDT8,219.00000 KZT
5000 BDT20,547.50000 KZT
10000 BDT41,095.00000 KZT