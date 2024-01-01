Kazakhstani tenges to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert KZT to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
248.16 bdt

₸1.000 KZT = Tk0.2482 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KZT to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26240.2657
Low0.24820.2439
Average0.25760.2544
Change-5.38%1.31%
1 KZT to BDT stats

The performance of KZT to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2624 and a 30 day low of 0.2482. This means the 30 day average was 0.2576. The change for KZT to BDT was -5.38.

The performance of KZT to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2657 and a 90 day low of 0.2439. This means the 90 day average was 0.2544. The change for KZT to BDT was 1.31.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0,24816 BDT
5 KZT1,24079 BDT
10 KZT2,48158 BDT
20 KZT4,96316 BDT
50 KZT12,40790 BDT
100 KZT24,81580 BDT
250 KZT62,03950 BDT
500 KZT124,07900 BDT
1000 KZT248,15800 BDT
2000 KZT496,31600 BDT
5000 KZT1.240,79000 BDT
10000 KZT2.481,58000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4,02969 KZT
5 BDT20,14845 KZT
10 BDT40,29690 KZT
20 BDT80,59380 KZT
50 BDT201,48450 KZT
100 BDT402,96900 KZT
250 BDT1.007,42250 KZT
500 BDT2.014,84500 KZT
1000 BDT4.029,69000 KZT
2000 BDT8.059,38000 KZT
5000 BDT20.148,45000 KZT
10000 BDT40.296,90000 KZT