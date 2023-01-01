2000 Kazakhstani tenges to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KZT to BDT at the real exchange rate

2000 kzt
480.45 bdt

1.00000 KZT = 0.24022 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.24022 BDT
5 KZT1.20111 BDT
10 KZT2.40223 BDT
20 KZT4.80446 BDT
50 KZT12.01115 BDT
100 KZT24.02230 BDT
250 KZT60.05575 BDT
500 KZT120.11150 BDT
1000 KZT240.22300 BDT
2000 KZT480.44600 BDT
5000 KZT1201.11500 BDT
10000 KZT2402.23000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.16280 KZT
5 BDT20.81400 KZT
10 BDT41.62800 KZT
20 BDT83.25600 KZT
50 BDT208.14000 KZT
100 BDT416.28000 KZT
250 BDT1040.70000 KZT
500 BDT2081.40000 KZT
1000 BDT4162.80000 KZT
2000 BDT8325.60000 KZT
5000 BDT20814.00000 KZT
10000 BDT41628.00000 KZT