Kazakhstani tenges to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert KZT to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
17.31 gtq

1.000 KZT = 0.01731 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3481.33918.7010.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8720.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.007113.9620.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KZT0.01731 GTQ
5 KZT0.08656 GTQ
10 KZT0.17313 GTQ
20 KZT0.34625 GTQ
50 KZT0.86563 GTQ
100 KZT1.73125 GTQ
250 KZT4.32813 GTQ
500 KZT8.65625 GTQ
1000 KZT17.31250 GTQ
2000 KZT34.62500 GTQ
5000 KZT86.56250 GTQ
10000 KZT173.12500 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GTQ57.76160 KZT
5 GTQ288.80800 KZT
10 GTQ577.61600 KZT
20 GTQ1,155.23200 KZT
50 GTQ2,888.08000 KZT
100 GTQ5,776.16000 KZT
250 GTQ14,440.40000 KZT
500 GTQ28,880.80000 KZT
1000 GTQ57,761.60000 KZT
2000 GTQ115,523.20000 KZT
5000 GTQ288,808.00000 KZT
10000 GTQ577,616.00000 KZT