Convert KZT to GTQ at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Guatemalan quetzals today

1,000 kzt
16.43 gtq

₸1.000 KZT = Q0.01643 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

1 KZT to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01740.0177
Low0.01640.0164
Average0.01700.0174
Change-5.47%-5.71%
1 KZT to GTQ stats

The performance of KZT to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0174 and a 30 day low of 0.0164. This means the 30 day average was 0.0170. The change for KZT to GTQ was -5.47.

The performance of KZT to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0177 and a 90 day low of 0.0164. This means the 90 day average was 0.0174. The change for KZT to GTQ was -5.71.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KZT0,01643 GTQ
5 KZT0,08213 GTQ
10 KZT0,16426 GTQ
20 KZT0,32851 GTQ
50 KZT0,82128 GTQ
100 KZT1,64256 GTQ
250 KZT4,10640 GTQ
500 KZT8,21280 GTQ
1000 KZT16,42560 GTQ
2000 KZT32,85120 GTQ
5000 KZT82,12800 GTQ
10000 KZT164,25600 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GTQ60,88070 KZT
5 GTQ304,40350 KZT
10 GTQ608,80700 KZT
20 GTQ1.217,61400 KZT
50 GTQ3.044,03500 KZT
100 GTQ6.088,07000 KZT
250 GTQ15.220,17500 KZT
500 GTQ30.440,35000 KZT
1000 GTQ60.880,70000 KZT
2000 GTQ121.761,40000 KZT
5000 GTQ304.403,50000 KZT
10000 GTQ608.807,00000 KZT