Qatari Rial (QAR)

Currency name

Qatari Rial

QR

QAR exchange rates

 USD INR CAD PKR GBP EUR NGN AUD
From QAR0.27465 22.85580 0.37740 78.89320 0.22059 0.25218 230.38300 0.42309
To QAR3.64100 0.04375 2.64973 0.01268 4.53341 3.96541 0.00434 2.36356

