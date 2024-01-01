Qatari rials to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert QAR to BAM

QR1.000 QAR = KM0.4967 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
0

Updated a few seconds ago
BAM
1 QAR to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49700.4973
Low0.47940.4793
Average0.48880.4872
Change3.61%0.53%
1 QAR to BAM stats

The performance of QAR to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4970 and a 30 day low of 0.4794. This means the 30 day average was 0.4888. The change for QAR to BAM was 3.61.

The performance of QAR to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4973 and a 90 day low of 0.4793. This means the 90 day average was 0.4872. The change for QAR to BAM was 0.53.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 QAR0.49671 BAM
5 QAR2.48355 BAM
10 QAR4.96709 BAM
20 QAR9.93418 BAM
50 QAR24.83545 BAM
100 QAR49.67090 BAM
250 QAR124.17725 BAM
500 QAR248.35450 BAM
1000 QAR496.70900 BAM
2000 QAR993.41800 BAM
5000 QAR2,483.54500 BAM
10000 QAR4,967.09000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Qatari Rial
1 BAM2.01325 QAR
5 BAM10.06625 QAR
10 BAM20.13250 QAR
20 BAM40.26500 QAR
50 BAM100.66250 QAR
100 BAM201.32500 QAR
250 BAM503.31250 QAR
500 BAM1,006.62500 QAR
1000 BAM2,013.25000 QAR
2000 BAM4,026.50000 QAR
5000 BAM10,066.25000 QAR
10000 BAM20,132.50000 QAR