Convert QAR to KGS at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Kyrgystani soms today

1,000 qar
23,786.20 kgs

QR1.000 QAR = Лв23.79 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
How to convert Qatari rials to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kyrgystani Som
1 QAR23.78620 KGS
5 QAR118.93100 KGS
10 QAR237.86200 KGS
20 QAR475.72400 KGS
50 QAR1,189.31000 KGS
100 QAR2,378.62000 KGS
250 QAR5,946.55000 KGS
500 QAR11,893.10000 KGS
1000 QAR23,786.20000 KGS
2000 QAR47,572.40000 KGS
5000 QAR118,931.00000 KGS
10000 QAR237,862.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Qatari Rial
1 KGS0.04204 QAR
5 KGS0.21021 QAR
10 KGS0.42041 QAR
20 KGS0.84082 QAR
50 KGS2.10206 QAR
100 KGS4.20412 QAR
250 KGS10.51030 QAR
500 KGS21.02060 QAR
1000 KGS42.04120 QAR
2000 KGS84.08240 QAR
5000 KGS210.20600 QAR
10000 KGS420.41200 QAR