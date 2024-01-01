Convert QAR to SEK at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Swedish kronor today

1,000 qar
2,887.36 sek

QR1.000 QAR = kr2.887 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swedish Krona
1 QAR2.88736 SEK
5 QAR14.43680 SEK
10 QAR28.87360 SEK
20 QAR57.74720 SEK
50 QAR144.36800 SEK
100 QAR288.73600 SEK
250 QAR721.84000 SEK
500 QAR1,443.68000 SEK
1000 QAR2,887.36000 SEK
2000 QAR5,774.72000 SEK
5000 QAR14,436.80000 SEK
10000 QAR28,873.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Qatari Rial
1 SEK0.34634 QAR
5 SEK1.73169 QAR
10 SEK3.46338 QAR
20 SEK6.92676 QAR
50 SEK17.31690 QAR
100 SEK34.63380 QAR
250 SEK86.58450 QAR
500 SEK173.16900 QAR
1000 SEK346.33800 QAR
2000 SEK692.67600 QAR
5000 SEK1,731.69000 QAR
10000 SEK3,463.38000 QAR