Qatari rials to Barbadian dollars today

Convert QAR to BBD at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = Bds$0.5486 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
QAR to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BBD
1 QAR to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54870.5487
Low0.54850.5478
Average0.54860.5486
Change-0.01%0.02%
1 QAR to BBD stats

The performance of QAR to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5487 and a 30 day low of 0.5485. This means the 30 day average was 0.5486. The change for QAR to BBD was -0.01.

The performance of QAR to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5487 and a 90 day low of 0.5478. This means the 90 day average was 0.5486. The change for QAR to BBD was 0.02.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Barbadian Dollar
1 QAR0.54858 BBD
5 QAR2.74288 BBD
10 QAR5.48576 BBD
20 QAR10.97152 BBD
50 QAR27.42880 BBD
100 QAR54.85760 BBD
250 QAR137.14400 BBD
500 QAR274.28800 BBD
1000 QAR548.57600 BBD
2000 QAR1,097.15200 BBD
5000 QAR2,742.88000 BBD
10000 QAR5,485.76000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BBD1.82290 QAR
5 BBD9.11450 QAR
10 BBD18.22900 QAR
20 BBD36.45800 QAR
50 BBD91.14500 QAR
100 BBD182.29000 QAR
250 BBD455.72500 QAR
500 BBD911.45000 QAR
1000 BBD1,822.90000 QAR
2000 BBD3,645.80000 QAR
5000 BBD9,114.50000 QAR
10000 BBD18,229.00000 QAR