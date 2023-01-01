10 Barbadian dollars to Qatari rials

Convert BBD to QAR at the real exchange rate

10 bbd
18.05 qar

1.00000 BBD = 1.80496 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.339350.91418.78280.7933671.36335814.02583.345
1 SGD0.74663110.68241614.02380.5923531.01792607.77662.2279
1 EUR1.09411.46538120.55030.868051.49164890.62591.1878
1 ZAR0.05324020.07130730.048661210.0422390.07258543.33894.4373

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BBD1.80496 QAR
5 BBD9.02480 QAR
10 BBD18.04960 QAR
20 BBD36.09920 QAR
50 BBD90.24800 QAR
100 BBD180.49600 QAR
250 BBD451.24000 QAR
500 BBD902.48000 QAR
1000 BBD1804.96000 QAR
2000 BBD3609.92000 QAR
5000 BBD9024.80000 QAR
10000 BBD18049.60000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Barbadian Dollar
1 QAR0.55403 BBD
5 QAR2.77014 BBD
10 QAR5.54028 BBD
20 QAR11.08056 BBD
50 QAR27.70140 BBD
100 QAR55.40280 BBD
250 QAR138.50700 BBD
500 QAR277.01400 BBD
1000 QAR554.02800 BBD
2000 QAR1108.05600 BBD
5000 QAR2770.14000 BBD
10000 QAR5540.28000 BBD