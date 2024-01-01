Qatari rials to Bahraini dinars today

Convert QAR to BHD at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = .د.ب0.1034 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
QAR to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BHD
1 QAR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10350.1035
Low0.10330.1032
Average0.10340.1034
Change0.06%0.03%
1 QAR to BHD stats

The performance of QAR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1035 and a 30 day low of 0.1033. This means the 30 day average was 0.1034. The change for QAR to BHD was 0.06.

The performance of QAR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1035 and a 90 day low of 0.1032. This means the 90 day average was 0.1034. The change for QAR to BHD was 0.03.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bahraini Dinar
1 QAR0.10341 BHD
5 QAR0.51707 BHD
10 QAR1.03414 BHD
20 QAR2.06828 BHD
50 QAR5.17070 BHD
100 QAR10.34140 BHD
250 QAR25.85350 BHD
500 QAR51.70700 BHD
1000 QAR103.41400 BHD
2000 QAR206.82800 BHD
5000 QAR517.07000 BHD
10000 QAR1,034.14000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 BHD9.66992 QAR
5 BHD48.34960 QAR
10 BHD96.69920 QAR
20 BHD193.39840 QAR
50 BHD483.49600 QAR
100 BHD966.99200 QAR
250 BHD2,417.48000 QAR
500 BHD4,834.96000 QAR
1000 BHD9,669.92000 QAR
2000 BHD19,339.84000 QAR
5000 BHD48,349.60000 QAR
10000 BHD96,699.20000 QAR