10 Bahraini dinars to Qatari rials

Convert BHD to QAR at the real exchange rate

10 bhd
96.80 qar

1.00000 BHD = 9.67968 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 BHD9.67968 QAR
5 BHD48.39840 QAR
10 BHD96.79680 QAR
20 BHD193.59360 QAR
50 BHD483.98400 QAR
100 BHD967.96800 QAR
250 BHD2419.92000 QAR
500 BHD4839.84000 QAR
1000 BHD9679.68000 QAR
2000 BHD19359.36000 QAR
5000 BHD48398.40000 QAR
10000 BHD96796.80000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bahraini Dinar
1 QAR0.10331 BHD
5 QAR0.51655 BHD
10 QAR1.03309 BHD
20 QAR2.06618 BHD
50 QAR5.16545 BHD
100 QAR10.33090 BHD
250 QAR25.82725 BHD
500 QAR51.65450 BHD
1000 QAR103.30900 BHD
2000 QAR206.61800 BHD
5000 QAR516.54500 BHD
10000 QAR1033.09000 BHD