100 Qatari rials to Bahraini dinars

Convert QAR to BHD at the real exchange rate

100 qar
10.352 bhd

1.00000 QAR = 0.10352 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:01
How to convert Qatari rials to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bahraini Dinar
1 QAR0.10352 BHD
5 QAR0.51761 BHD
10 QAR1.03522 BHD
20 QAR2.07044 BHD
50 QAR5.17610 BHD
100 QAR10.35220 BHD
250 QAR25.88050 BHD
500 QAR51.76100 BHD
1000 QAR103.52200 BHD
2000 QAR207.04400 BHD
5000 QAR517.61000 BHD
10000 QAR1035.22000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 BHD9.65980 QAR
5 BHD48.29900 QAR
10 BHD96.59800 QAR
20 BHD193.19600 QAR
50 BHD482.99000 QAR
100 BHD965.98000 QAR
250 BHD2414.95000 QAR
500 BHD4829.90000 QAR
1000 BHD9659.80000 QAR
2000 BHD19319.60000 QAR
5000 BHD48299.00000 QAR
10000 BHD96598.00000 QAR