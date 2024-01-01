Qatari rials to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert QAR to CRC at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = ₡141.3 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 QAR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High143.0610145.2880
Low141.0490141.0490
Average141.8382142.6911
Change-0.51%-2.33%
View full history

1 QAR to CRC stats

The performance of QAR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 143.0610 and a 30 day low of 141.0490. This means the 30 day average was 141.8382. The change for QAR to CRC was -0.51.

The performance of QAR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 145.2880 and a 90 day low of 141.0490. This means the 90 day average was 142.6911. The change for QAR to CRC was -2.33.

Track market ratesView QAR to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0681.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3450.018
1 CAD0.72360.8151201.0710.5580.671,237.291.088
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Costa Rican Colón
1 QAR141.32400 CRC
5 QAR706.62000 CRC
10 QAR1,413.24000 CRC
20 QAR2,826.48000 CRC
50 QAR7,066.20000 CRC
100 QAR14,132.40000 CRC
250 QAR35,331.00000 CRC
500 QAR70,662.00000 CRC
1000 QAR141,324.00000 CRC
2000 QAR282,648.00000 CRC
5000 QAR706,620.00000 CRC
10000 QAR1,413,240.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Qatari Rial
1 CRC0.00708 QAR
5 CRC0.03538 QAR
10 CRC0.07076 QAR
20 CRC0.14152 QAR
50 CRC0.35380 QAR
100 CRC0.70759 QAR
250 CRC1.76898 QAR
500 CRC3.53797 QAR
1000 CRC7.07593 QAR
2000 CRC14.15186 QAR
5000 CRC35.37965 QAR
10000 CRC70.75930 QAR