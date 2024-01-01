Qatari rials to Peruvian nuevo soles today

1,000 qar
1,046.59 pen

QR1.000 QAR = S/.1.047 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
1 USD183.5561.366279.120.7880.9351,529.841.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3090.018
1 CAD0.73261.1661204.3260.5770.6841,119.91.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4810.005

How to convert Qatari rials to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 QAR1.04659 PEN
5 QAR5.23295 PEN
10 QAR10.46590 PEN
20 QAR20.93180 PEN
50 QAR52.32950 PEN
100 QAR104.65900 PEN
250 QAR261.64750 PEN
500 QAR523.29500 PEN
1000 QAR1,046.59000 PEN
2000 QAR2,093.18000 PEN
5000 QAR5,232.95000 PEN
10000 QAR10,465.90000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Qatari Rial
1 PEN0.95549 QAR
5 PEN4.77744 QAR
10 PEN9.55488 QAR
20 PEN19.10976 QAR
50 PEN47.77440 QAR
100 PEN95.54880 QAR
250 PEN238.87200 QAR
500 PEN477.74400 QAR
1000 PEN955.48800 QAR
2000 PEN1,910.97600 QAR
5000 PEN4,777.44000 QAR
10000 PEN9,554.88000 QAR