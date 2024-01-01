10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Qatari rials

Convert PEN to QAR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = QR0.9713 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:00
PEN to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 PEN to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.98330.9833
Low0.96700.9555
Average0.97360.9719
Change0.36%-0.30%
1 PEN to QAR stats

The performance of PEN to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9833 and a 30 day low of 0.9670. This means the 30 day average was 0.9736. The change for PEN to QAR was 0.36.

The performance of PEN to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9833 and a 90 day low of 0.9555. This means the 90 day average was 0.9719. The change for PEN to QAR was -0.30.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.8211.4931.6240.93521.397
1 GBP1.211.296108.9561.7911.9481.12225.669
1 USD0.9260.772184.0741.3821.5030.86619.807
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Qatari Rial
1 PEN0.97133 QAR
5 PEN4.85667 QAR
10 PEN9.71334 QAR
20 PEN19.42668 QAR
50 PEN48.56670 QAR
100 PEN97.13340 QAR
250 PEN242.83350 QAR
500 PEN485.66700 QAR
1000 PEN971.33400 QAR
2000 PEN1,942.66800 QAR
5000 PEN4,856.67000 QAR
10000 PEN9,713.34000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 QAR1.02951 PEN
5 QAR5.14755 PEN
10 QAR10.29510 PEN
20 QAR20.59020 PEN
50 QAR51.47550 PEN
100 QAR102.95100 PEN
250 QAR257.37750 PEN
500 QAR514.75500 PEN
1000 QAR1,029.51000 PEN
2000 QAR2,059.02000 PEN
5000 QAR5,147.55000 PEN
10000 QAR10,295.10000 PEN