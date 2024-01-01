Qatari rials to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert QAR to BDT at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = Tk32.78 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
QAR to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 QAR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.783732.7837
Low32.723232.1822
Average32.771232.6049
Change-0.00%1.83%
1 QAR to BDT stats

The performance of QAR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.7837 and a 30 day low of 32.7232. This means the 30 day average was 32.7712. The change for QAR to BDT was -0.00.

The performance of QAR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.7837 and a 90 day low of 32.1822. This means the 90 day average was 32.6049. The change for QAR to BDT was 1.83.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 QAR32.77880 BDT
5 QAR163.89400 BDT
10 QAR327.78800 BDT
20 QAR655.57600 BDT
50 QAR1,638.94000 BDT
100 QAR3,277.88000 BDT
250 QAR8,194.70000 BDT
500 QAR16,389.40000 BDT
1000 QAR32,778.80000 BDT
2000 QAR65,557.60000 BDT
5000 QAR163,894.00000 BDT
10000 QAR327,788.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Qatari Rial
1 BDT0.03051 QAR
5 BDT0.15254 QAR
10 BDT0.30508 QAR
20 BDT0.61015 QAR
50 BDT1.52538 QAR
100 BDT3.05075 QAR
250 BDT7.62688 QAR
500 BDT15.25375 QAR
1000 BDT30.50750 QAR
2000 BDT61.01500 QAR
5000 BDT152.53750 QAR
10000 BDT305.07500 QAR