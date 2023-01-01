10 Bangladeshi takas to Qatari rials

Convert BDT to QAR

10 bdt
0.33 qar

1.00000 BDT = 0.03306 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Qatari Rial
1 BDT0.03306 QAR
5 BDT0.16528 QAR
10 BDT0.33056 QAR
20 BDT0.66112 QAR
50 BDT1.65279 QAR
100 BDT3.30558 QAR
250 BDT8.26395 QAR
500 BDT16.52790 QAR
1000 BDT33.05580 QAR
2000 BDT66.11160 QAR
5000 BDT165.27900 QAR
10000 BDT330.55800 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 QAR30.25190 BDT
5 QAR151.25950 BDT
10 QAR302.51900 BDT
20 QAR605.03800 BDT
50 QAR1512.59500 BDT
100 QAR3025.19000 BDT
250 QAR7562.97500 BDT
500 QAR15125.95000 BDT
1000 QAR30251.90000 BDT
2000 QAR60503.80000 BDT
5000 QAR151259.50000 BDT
10000 QAR302519.00000 BDT