Qatari rials to Botswanan pulas today

Convert QAR to BWP at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = P3.669 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
QAR to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BWP
1 QAR to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.66943.7316
Low3.57173.5717
Average3.62193.6519
Change2.00%-1.12%
1 QAR to BWP stats

The performance of QAR to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6694 and a 30 day low of 3.5717. This means the 30 day average was 3.6219. The change for QAR to BWP was 2.00.

The performance of QAR to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7316 and a 90 day low of 3.5717. This means the 90 day average was 3.6519. The change for QAR to BWP was -1.12.

How to convert Qatari rials to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Botswanan Pula
1 QAR3.66941 BWP
5 QAR18.34705 BWP
10 QAR36.69410 BWP
20 QAR73.38820 BWP
50 QAR183.47050 BWP
100 QAR366.94100 BWP
250 QAR917.35250 BWP
500 QAR1,834.70500 BWP
1000 QAR3,669.41000 BWP
2000 QAR7,338.82000 BWP
5000 QAR18,347.05000 BWP
10000 QAR36,694.10000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Qatari Rial
1 BWP0.27252 QAR
5 BWP1.36262 QAR
10 BWP2.72524 QAR
20 BWP5.45048 QAR
50 BWP13.62620 QAR
100 BWP27.25240 QAR
250 BWP68.13100 QAR
500 BWP136.26200 QAR
1000 BWP272.52400 QAR
2000 BWP545.04800 QAR
5000 BWP1,362.62000 QAR
10000 BWP2,725.24000 QAR