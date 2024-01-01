Qatari rials to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert QAR to AOA at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = Kz251.8 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AOA
1 QAR to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High263.6930263.6930
Low250.8060242.8750
Average254.8108251.8289
Change-3.07%3.60%
View full history

1 QAR to AOA stats

The performance of QAR to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 263.6930 and a 30 day low of 250.8060. This means the 30 day average was 254.8108. The change for QAR to AOA was -3.07.

The performance of QAR to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 263.6930 and a 90 day low of 242.8750. This means the 90 day average was 251.8289. The change for QAR to AOA was 3.60.

Track market ratesView QAR to AOA chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0731.383277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8061201.0270.5570.671,237.021.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Angolan Kwanza
1 QAR251.83600 AOA
5 QAR1,259.18000 AOA
10 QAR2,518.36000 AOA
20 QAR5,036.72000 AOA
50 QAR12,591.80000 AOA
100 QAR25,183.60000 AOA
250 QAR62,959.00000 AOA
500 QAR125,918.00000 AOA
1000 QAR251,836.00000 AOA
2000 QAR503,672.00000 AOA
5000 QAR1,259,180.00000 AOA
10000 QAR2,518,360.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Qatari Rial
1 AOA0.00397 QAR
5 AOA0.01985 QAR
10 AOA0.03971 QAR
20 AOA0.07942 QAR
50 AOA0.19854 QAR
100 AOA0.39708 QAR
250 AOA0.99271 QAR
500 AOA1.98542 QAR
1000 AOA3.97085 QAR
2000 AOA7.94170 QAR
5000 AOA19.85425 QAR
10000 AOA39.70850 QAR