Qatari rials to Brunei dollars today

Convert QAR to BND at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = B$0.3620 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
QAR to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BND
1 QAR to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36200.3684
Low0.35130.3513
Average0.35700.3589
Change2.90%-1.69%
1 QAR to BND stats

The performance of QAR to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3620 and a 30 day low of 0.3513. This means the 30 day average was 0.3570. The change for QAR to BND was 2.90.

The performance of QAR to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3684 and a 90 day low of 0.3513. This means the 90 day average was 0.3589. The change for QAR to BND was -1.69.

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0681.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3450.018
1 CAD0.72360.8151201.0710.5580.671,237.291.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 QAR0.36196 BND
5 QAR1.80982 BND
10 QAR3.61964 BND
20 QAR7.23928 BND
50 QAR18.09820 BND
100 QAR36.19640 BND
250 QAR90.49100 BND
500 QAR180.98200 BND
1000 QAR361.96400 BND
2000 QAR723.92800 BND
5000 QAR1,809.82000 BND
10000 QAR3,619.64000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BND2.76270 QAR
5 BND13.81350 QAR
10 BND27.62700 QAR
20 BND55.25400 QAR
50 BND138.13500 QAR
100 BND276.27000 QAR
250 BND690.67500 QAR
500 BND1,381.35000 QAR
1000 BND2,762.70000 QAR
2000 BND5,525.40000 QAR
5000 BND13,813.50000 QAR
10000 BND27,627.00000 QAR