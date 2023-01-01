20 Qatari rials to Brunei dollars

Convert QAR to BND at the real exchange rate

20 qar
7.25 bnd

1.00000 QAR = 0.36237 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Qatari rials to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 QAR0.36237 BND
5 QAR1.81187 BND
10 QAR3.62373 BND
20 QAR7.24746 BND
50 QAR18.11865 BND
100 QAR36.23730 BND
250 QAR90.59325 BND
500 QAR181.18650 BND
1000 QAR362.37300 BND
2000 QAR724.74600 BND
5000 QAR1811.86500 BND
10000 QAR3623.73000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BND2.75959 QAR
5 BND13.79795 QAR
10 BND27.59590 QAR
20 BND55.19180 QAR
50 BND137.97950 QAR
100 BND275.95900 QAR
250 BND689.89750 QAR
500 BND1379.79500 QAR
1000 BND2759.59000 QAR
2000 BND5519.18000 QAR
5000 BND13797.95000 QAR
10000 BND27595.90000 QAR