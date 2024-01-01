Qatari rials to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert QAR to ANG at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = ƒ0.4910 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ANG
1 QAR to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49110.4911
Low0.49090.4902
Average0.49100.4910
Change-0.01%0.02%
View full history

1 QAR to ANG stats

The performance of QAR to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4911 and a 30 day low of 0.4909. This means the 30 day average was 0.4910. The change for QAR to ANG was -0.01.

The performance of QAR to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4911 and a 90 day low of 0.4902. This means the 90 day average was 0.4910. The change for QAR to ANG was 0.02.

Track market ratesView QAR to ANG chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0731.383277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8061201.0270.5570.671,237.021.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 QAR0.49098 ANG
5 QAR2.45488 ANG
10 QAR4.90976 ANG
20 QAR9.81952 ANG
50 QAR24.54880 ANG
100 QAR49.09760 ANG
250 QAR122.74400 ANG
500 QAR245.48800 ANG
1000 QAR490.97600 ANG
2000 QAR981.95200 ANG
5000 QAR2,454.88000 ANG
10000 QAR4,909.76000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Qatari Rial
1 ANG2.03676 QAR
5 ANG10.18380 QAR
10 ANG20.36760 QAR
20 ANG40.73520 QAR
50 ANG101.83800 QAR
100 ANG203.67600 QAR
250 ANG509.19000 QAR
500 ANG1,018.38000 QAR
1000 ANG2,036.76000 QAR
2000 ANG4,073.52000 QAR
5000 ANG10,183.80000 QAR
10000 ANG20,367.60000 QAR