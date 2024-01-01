500 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Qatari rials

Convert ANG to QAR at the real exchange rate

500 ang
1,018.30 qar

ƒ1.000 ANG = QR2.037 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 ANG to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.03982.0398
Low2.03632.0363
Average2.03712.0370
Change-0.03%-0.02%
View full history

1 ANG to QAR stats

The performance of ANG to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0398 and a 30 day low of 2.0363. This means the 30 day average was 2.0371. The change for ANG to QAR was -0.03.

The performance of ANG to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0398 and a 90 day low of 2.0363. This means the 90 day average was 2.0370. The change for ANG to QAR was -0.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.6011.30617.841.34983.88
1 EUR1.10510.8421.7691.44319.721.49192.717
1 GBP1.3131.18812.1021.71523.4321.772110.172
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1460.84352.404

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Qatari Rial
1 ANG2.03659 QAR
5 ANG10.18295 QAR
10 ANG20.36590 QAR
20 ANG40.73180 QAR
50 ANG101.82950 QAR
100 ANG203.65900 QAR
250 ANG509.14750 QAR
500 ANG1,018.29500 QAR
1000 ANG2,036.59000 QAR
2000 ANG4,073.18000 QAR
5000 ANG10,182.95000 QAR
10000 ANG20,365.90000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 QAR0.49102 ANG
5 QAR2.45508 ANG
10 QAR4.91016 ANG
20 QAR9.82032 ANG
50 QAR24.55080 ANG
100 QAR49.10160 ANG
250 QAR122.75400 ANG
500 QAR245.50800 ANG
1000 QAR491.01600 ANG
2000 QAR982.03200 ANG
5000 QAR2,455.08000 ANG
10000 QAR4,910.16000 ANG