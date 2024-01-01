Qatari rials to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert QAR to CVE at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = Esc28.09 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 QAR to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.122028.1376
Low27.158627.1546
Average27.663927.5750
Change3.32%0.54%
View full history

1 QAR to CVE stats

The performance of QAR to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.1220 and a 30 day low of 27.1586. This means the 30 day average was 27.6639. The change for QAR to CVE was 3.32.

The performance of QAR to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.1376 and a 90 day low of 27.1546. This means the 90 day average was 27.5750. The change for QAR to CVE was 0.54.

Track market ratesView QAR to CVE chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0711.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8221201.0850.5580.671,237.381.088
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 QAR28.09120 CVE
5 QAR140.45600 CVE
10 QAR280.91200 CVE
20 QAR561.82400 CVE
50 QAR1,404.56000 CVE
100 QAR2,809.12000 CVE
250 QAR7,022.80000 CVE
500 QAR14,045.60000 CVE
1000 QAR28,091.20000 CVE
2000 QAR56,182.40000 CVE
5000 QAR140,456.00000 CVE
10000 QAR280,912.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Qatari Rial
1 CVE0.03560 QAR
5 CVE0.17799 QAR
10 CVE0.35598 QAR
20 CVE0.71197 QAR
50 CVE1.77992 QAR
100 CVE3.55983 QAR
250 CVE8.89958 QAR
500 CVE17.79915 QAR
1000 CVE35.59830 QAR
2000 CVE71.19660 QAR
5000 CVE177.99150 QAR
10000 CVE355.98300 QAR