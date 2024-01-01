Qatari rials to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert QAR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
127,278 kzt

QR1.000 QAR = ₸127.3 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
How to convert Qatari rials to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 QAR127.27800 KZT
5 QAR636.39000 KZT
10 QAR1,272.78000 KZT
20 QAR2,545.56000 KZT
50 QAR6,363.90000 KZT
100 QAR12,727.80000 KZT
250 QAR31,819.50000 KZT
500 QAR63,639.00000 KZT
1000 QAR127,278.00000 KZT
2000 QAR254,556.00000 KZT
5000 QAR636,390.00000 KZT
10000 QAR1,272,780.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Qatari Rial
1 KZT0.00786 QAR
5 KZT0.03928 QAR
10 KZT0.07857 QAR
20 KZT0.15714 QAR
50 KZT0.39284 QAR
100 KZT0.78568 QAR
250 KZT1.96421 QAR
500 KZT3.92842 QAR
1000 KZT7.85683 QAR
2000 KZT15.71366 QAR
5000 KZT39.28415 QAR
10000 KZT78.56830 QAR