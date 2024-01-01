Qatari rials to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert QAR to CNY at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = ¥1.952 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 QAR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95411.9913
Low1.92321.9232
Average1.93661.9504
Change1.19%-1.83%
View full history

1 QAR to CNY stats

The performance of QAR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9541 and a 30 day low of 1.9232. This means the 30 day average was 1.9366. The change for QAR to CNY was 1.19.

The performance of QAR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9913 and a 90 day low of 1.9232. This means the 90 day average was 1.9504. The change for QAR to CNY was -1.83.

Track market ratesView QAR to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.06791.38235277.950.7706830.925951710.371.50342
1 INR0.011895110.01644333.306260.009167390.011014520.34510.0178834
1 CAD0.72340660.81521201.0710.5575170.6698511237.291.08758
1 PKR0.003597770.3024570.0049733810.002772740.003331426.153520.00540896

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 QAR1.95186 CNY
5 QAR9.75930 CNY
10 QAR19.51860 CNY
20 QAR39.03720 CNY
50 QAR97.59300 CNY
100 QAR195.18600 CNY
250 QAR487.96500 CNY
500 QAR975.93000 CNY
1000 QAR1951.86000 CNY
2000 QAR3903.72000 CNY
5000 QAR9759.30000 CNY
10000 QAR19518.60000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Qatari Rial
1 CNY0.51233 QAR
5 CNY2.56166 QAR
10 CNY5.12331 QAR
20 CNY10.24662 QAR
50 CNY25.61655 QAR
100 CNY51.23310 QAR
250 CNY128.08275 QAR
500 CNY256.16550 QAR
1000 CNY512.33100 QAR
2000 CNY1024.66200 QAR
5000 CNY2561.65500 QAR
10000 CNY5123.31000 QAR