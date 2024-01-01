Qatari rials to Singapore dollars today

Convert QAR to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
371.79 sgd

QR1.000 QAR = S$0.3718 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
How to convert Qatari rials to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Singapore Dollar
1 QAR0.37179 SGD
5 QAR1.85896 SGD
10 QAR3.71791 SGD
20 QAR7.43582 SGD
50 QAR18.58955 SGD
100 QAR37.17910 SGD
250 QAR92.94775 SGD
500 QAR185.89550 SGD
1000 QAR371.79100 SGD
2000 QAR743.58200 SGD
5000 QAR1,858.95500 SGD
10000 QAR3,717.91000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SGD2.68968 QAR
5 SGD13.44840 QAR
10 SGD26.89680 QAR
20 SGD53.79360 QAR
50 SGD134.48400 QAR
100 SGD268.96800 QAR
250 SGD672.42000 QAR
500 SGD1,344.84000 QAR
1000 SGD2,689.68000 QAR
2000 SGD5,379.36000 QAR
5000 SGD13,448.40000 QAR
10000 SGD26,896.80000 QAR