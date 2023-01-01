250 Qatari rials to Singapore dollars

Convert QAR to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 qar
90.59 sgd

1.00000 QAR = 0.36237 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Singapore Dollar
1 QAR0.36237 SGD
5 QAR1.81187 SGD
10 QAR3.62373 SGD
20 QAR7.24746 SGD
50 QAR18.11865 SGD
100 QAR36.23730 SGD
250 QAR90.59325 SGD
500 QAR181.18650 SGD
1000 QAR362.37300 SGD
2000 QAR724.74600 SGD
5000 QAR1811.86500 SGD
10000 QAR3623.73000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SGD2.75959 QAR
5 SGD13.79795 QAR
10 SGD27.59590 QAR
20 SGD55.19180 QAR
50 SGD137.97950 QAR
100 SGD275.95900 QAR
250 SGD689.89750 QAR
500 SGD1379.79500 QAR
1000 SGD2759.59000 QAR
2000 SGD5519.18000 QAR
5000 SGD13797.95000 QAR
10000 SGD27595.90000 QAR