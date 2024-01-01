Qatari rials to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert QAR to BTN at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = Nu.23.05 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
0

Updated a few seconds ago
BTN
1 QAR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.066923.0669
Low22.924322.8803
Average23.019223.0005
Change0.59%0.43%
The performance of QAR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.0669 and a 30 day low of 22.9243. This means the 30 day average was 23.0192. The change for QAR to BTN was 0.59.

The performance of QAR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.0669 and a 90 day low of 22.8803. This means the 90 day average was 23.0005. The change for QAR to BTN was 0.43.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 QAR23.04570 BTN
5 QAR115.22850 BTN
10 QAR230.45700 BTN
20 QAR460.91400 BTN
50 QAR1,152.28500 BTN
100 QAR2,304.57000 BTN
250 QAR5,761.42500 BTN
500 QAR11,522.85000 BTN
1000 QAR23,045.70000 BTN
2000 QAR46,091.40000 BTN
5000 QAR115,228.50000 BTN
10000 QAR230,457.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Qatari Rial
1 BTN0.04339 QAR
5 BTN0.21696 QAR
10 BTN0.43392 QAR
20 BTN0.86784 QAR
50 BTN2.16960 QAR
100 BTN4.33920 QAR
250 BTN10.84800 QAR
500 BTN21.69600 QAR
1000 BTN43.39200 QAR
2000 BTN86.78400 QAR
5000 BTN216.96000 QAR
10000 BTN433.92000 QAR