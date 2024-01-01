Convert QAR to TRY at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Turkish liras today

1,000 qar
9,041.77 try

QR1.000 QAR = TL9.042 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Turkish Lira
1 QAR9.04177 TRY
5 QAR45.20885 TRY
10 QAR90.41770 TRY
20 QAR180.83540 TRY
50 QAR452.08850 TRY
100 QAR904.17700 TRY
250 QAR2,260.44250 TRY
500 QAR4,520.88500 TRY
1000 QAR9,041.77000 TRY
2000 QAR18,083.54000 TRY
5000 QAR45,208.85000 TRY
10000 QAR90,417.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Qatari Rial
1 TRY0.11060 QAR
5 TRY0.55299 QAR
10 TRY1.10598 QAR
20 TRY2.21196 QAR
50 TRY5.52990 QAR
100 TRY11.05980 QAR
250 TRY27.64950 QAR
500 TRY55.29900 QAR
1000 TRY110.59800 QAR
2000 TRY221.19600 QAR
5000 TRY552.99000 QAR
10000 TRY1,105.98000 QAR