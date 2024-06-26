Qatari rial to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to Turkish liras is currently 9.042 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a 1.152% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 9.053 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 8.918 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.247% increase in value.