카타르 리얄 터키 리라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 터키 리라로 is currently 9.007 today, reflecting a 0.914% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.019% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 터키 리라로 has fluctuated between a high of 9.015 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 8.916 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.319% decrease in value.